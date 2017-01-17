The report also finds that in 2013, the total number of abortions nationwide fell below 1 million for the first time since the mid-1970s. In 2014 — the most recent year with data available — the number fell a bit more, to 926,200. The overall number had peaked at more than 1.6 million abortions in 1990, according to Guttmacher.
Abortion Rate In U.S. Falls To Lowest Level Since Roe v. Wade : The Two-Way : NPR
