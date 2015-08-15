 UA-75005588-1
TEDxNewEngland | 11/01/11 | The Future of Nuclear Power: Getting Rid of Nuclear Waste - YouTube

This technology has been around for years but never developed to it's fullest extent. Now just this year with Bill Gates and Google getting on board with this concept it may just take off and address two very serious issues in this country and even the world. Not the least of which is the safe use of and consumption of nearly all of our current nuclear waste disposal problem.  

