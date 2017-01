Antivirus should be a last-ditch line of defense, not something you rely on to save you. To stay safe online, you should act as if you had no antimalware software on your computer at all.

Antivirus isn’t the cure-all it’s often considered. There’s a reason companies like Netflix aredumping traditional antivirus and even the makers of Norton have declared antivirus “dead.” Don’t have a false sense of security because antimalware software is running on your computer.