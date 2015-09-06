Should you take your broken/crashed computer to Staples, Best Buy or other chain for repair?

Are these business that offer computer technician’s services really there to help the customer or are they ripping them off?

I’m going to preface this by stating the following; at one point a few years ago I applied for openings at both Best Buy and Staples for positions offered for computer technicians. During the interviews and honestly they were almost identical. I was informed that the technician’s job is primarily to sell new hardware not repair computers. They also informed me that when repairs are done they are sent out to jobbers to complete not part of the company at all. Needless to say I declined both positions.

I’m going to share something that just happened today that made me so angry that I just had to write about it and put it up for all the world to see.

I have a new client that was referred to me by a long time client of mine. She is in her 70s and while a wonderful professional writer is very technologically challenged to say the least. Well she determined that her 5 year old Compaq desktop had crashed and she was devastated because she had no backups of all of her 4 or so years of writing work. So she called HP tech department and they went on line and managed to access her computer and told her that he hard drive was damaged and recommended that she either get a new one installed or replace the computer and that no, she could not salvage any of her files. So she wanted a second opinion, she took it to Staples to see if they could recover any of her files from the hard drive and was already resigned to having to buy an new computer.

The technician called her after two days and said they cannot recover any of her files and that she needs a new computer. So she purchased a new one and they configured it for her with Windows 7 and an old version of Microsoft word because that was the version that all her files were in. All to the tune of over $700.00.

Now she was talking with one of my customers and he told her to get her old computer back from Staples and let me look at it. She did that, and I just examined it very carefully and there is absolutely nothing wrong with this computer other that it had a minor boot sector error which Windows 7 managed to correct very easily.

Now in all honesty I don’t blame the technician because its corporate policy to not repair computers but sell new ones. What I object to and makes me furious is the fact that they think it’s ok to prey on the elderly and uninitiated to increase their bottom line. She can certainly afford a new computer but that is irrelevant. This is just wrong on so many levels.

I just want folks to know if you want your computer REPAIRED and cannot do it yourself, find a qualified technician ask for references that you can personally contact and when satisfied that you have an honest technician let them tell you what needs to be done. Most that are honorable will not even charge you if it’s a loose connection or a simple boot sector error, or a simple operator error.