American Association of Equine Practitioners

I want to recommend this as an excellent source of Equine health information and in conjunction with this I would like everyone to know about an upcoming FREE seminar that you can attend remotely. Featuring the amazing Dr. Temple Grandin. November 10, 2015
The following are all the details about the seminar and I urge everyone to take advantage of this.
Click here to join live seminar remotely Meeting number: 733 498 622 Meeting password: kagan
Dr. Temple Grandin: Livestock Behavior & Welfare: Experience, Research, and the Impact on My Life and Teaching Animal Matters Seminar Series with Tufts Institute for Human-Animal Interaction
Mon-Tues, Nov 30-Dec 1, 2015 Medford and Grafton campuses
