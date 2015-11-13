Simple no pain horse trailer loading

Simple horse trailer loading.

First I must say I use a term coined by the now famous dog whisperer Cesar Millan because it most appropriately describes what I am trying to convey. The term is “calm assertive”. I just want to give credit where credit is due.

This applies to ALL horses no matter what their age, sex, attitude or previous experience, good, bad or none at all. There are no gimmicks, shortcuts, special equipment or extra personnel needed or wanted.

I know all of the so called equine clinicians have tricks and gimmicks or special equipment that they claim will make this task easier. That folks makes them a lot of money but it is neither correct nor practical. What you will learn here is FREE, safe, pain free to both you and the horse and if done correctly will work 100% of the time with all horses. Additionally once learned by both you and your horse, the horse will load into a trailer just as easily as they walk into a stall.

The first thing that the person doing the loading needs to know is how to correctly lead the horse. To do this you must also understand why a horse will follow a leader. It is in their nature to be followers but if there is not a leader present then they will take the lead. So you must always be the leader. Do not ask the horse to do anything just do it and with that calm assertive approach they will follow.

Now to the trailer. It matters not if it is a step up, ramp of whatever it is in essence just a doorway. So if the horse has ever been in a stall they have passed through a doorway, a trailer is no different. Some stalls have step ups and some have step downs and most are not very well lit so it’s fairly dark in there but they go in anyway. So you need to clear your mind of any thoughts that the trailer is any different than a stall.

First a few things you should of never do.

Never apply human reasoning to a horse’s actions or reactions. They do not reason, they just react. And when face with the unknown, flight is their first option. So you must be the calm authoritative leader, like the alpha mare. The alpha mare never has to resort to violence, she is just calm assertive. When they are assured that they have a leader that will keep them safe they will relax, they much prefer compliance to conflict.

Never face a horse and walk backward expecting them to walk forward. The first thing we teach foals when teaching them to lead is when I face you that means STOP. And when I put my hand on you anywhere that means STAND STILL, when loading a horse never do either of those things. Because you would just be giving mixed signals to the horse. And never, never pick up feet and advance them by hand this is just plain stupid. Lead the damn horse that’s all.

Never allow anyone else to assist in loading except to close the trailer up at your direction. More people only serve to distract from the task and horses are not very good at multitasking. You want to maintain the horse’s focus on you.

Never put anything on their head that will inflict even the slightest pain, that means chains, war bridles, dually halters or any such nonsense. Just a plain halter and a cotton or preferably a leather lead with just a snap attached to the bottom ring of the halter.

Never use pain of any kind to force a horse onto a trailer, they will associate this activity with pain and that’s very difficult to overcome in future loading endeavors.

In this situation do not look directly at the horse and certainly do not look them in the eye. They interpret that as a threat. Look where you are going and they will follow.

And if you think physically lifting or pushing a horse, waving a broom behind them, whipping them or coaxing with feed or treats onto a trailer is correct then you need not read any further because I cannot help you.

Lastly never attempt to load a problem horse if you have limited time, it will in all likelihood not work and only escalate into a disaster.

The old adage applies if you approach horse loading like you have all day it will only take a few minutes. But if you approach it like you only have a few minutes, then it will take all day, if ever.

Now to leading: Never lead a horse with an extended arm as this becomes a spring and if the horse resists and pulls back you cannot react fast enough to let the horse know that by following they get relief from tension on the lead. So lead with enough slack in the lead to allow free head movement but lock the lead in your hand someplace comfortable but tight on your body let the lead play out over the bend in your arm and do NOT give to a resistant horse. If they pull back just maintain the tension on the lead not giving at all and stand still, they will in very short order realize that to get slack in the lead they must move forward. DO NOT PULL, you cannot tow them. If they should pull back hard enough to pull you off balance or out of position just regain your posture and start again. Practice this away from the trailer for a few minutes so that they fully understand that when there is tension on the lead in order for them to get the instant release from that tension they must move toward it not away from it.

Just maintain a constant tension on the lead and become a post they will soon realize that to get the slack in the lead they must move in your direction. When they do even if only a slight step do not move, let them understand that by moving forward they get instant release on the tension. Even if it is only one step they get the point very quickly. Now maintaining your solid lead locked position gently apply the tension again in the direction you wish to go, and Get another step. I do not believe in treats or any other form of reward other than the slack in the line they give themselves by stepping forward. Speak softly if you wish but do not lose focus. Maintain an eye forward toward your goal posture and little by little you will see they will advance. If you or they lose focus just stop and start again.

Now comes the most critical part. When the horse is just about to step over the threshold into the trailer our natural reaction is to rush in to get it all over with. This will invariably cause the horse to pull back. When you reach that threshold just stand still and talk quietly and very slowly advance using the tension and allow the horse to step into the slack.

Once the horse in one the trailer stand still relax and talk quietly DO NOT TIE them until the door, ramp, butt bar or tailgate is closed. Then spend some time reassuring them that all is well. Conversely never open the back of the trailer if the horse inside is still tied and especially if they are unattended at the head.

Last but not by any means the least if you are not absolutely sure of your ability to maintain control of the horse you are attempting to load and be calm assertive in the endeavor then do not attempt it, get someone who can and will. By that I mean a professional not some yahoo from down the road that has no more clue than you do. That would be a disservice to the horse.

Remember, stay focused on the task, be calm assertive, never doubt that you will be successful and be very patient and no emotional.

Trust me, trust yourself and trust your horse and this technique will work and once learned you will teach others because it’s the correct, safe and humane way.