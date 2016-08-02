I am sensing a change occurring with Trump

I think he may have just had an epiphany.

I am going to qualify my following statement by saying I have been wrong about Trump’s ability to win more times than I can count this year.

But with his last statement about the election probably beingrigged, started me thinking. And then with a statement Joe Scarborough made the other day on morning joe. I am paraphrasing, Trump does not want to lose but he does not want to win and govern.

I have a very strong feeling that he is now realizing that in the off chance that he did win, he would have to work his ass off because that is a very tough job. I also think, now that he is getting security briefings and no longer has to relay just on TV for his national security information, he realizes this is no cake walk.

I could write a dissertation on all of my reasoning but most would not likely read it and if they did they probably would not find it all that informative.

So I will sum it up with this. I sense that he has lost his zeal for running and I would not be at all surprised to see him bow out before November 8th with some vociferous claim that he has learned the election is rigged and he cannot change it or win with it the way it is now.

And he will go back to his life of luxury and his brand will be more valuable than ever.