What is a patriot and a hero in 2016?

This subject came up on another thread and rather than divert from the original thread I felt it would be good for us all to address this subject in a separate thread.

What do you think a patriot is nowadays since the term is so loosely thrown about for all sorts of purposes and agendas?

Has the term lost its meaning much like the term hero has, when applied to ANYONE that has served in the armed forces or on a police force, as a firefighter or other job that involves risk to their own well being in the pursuit of helping others? Are they heroes or are they just very dedicated people performing an often thankless and dangerous task that our society cannot get along without?

I would really like to see those two terms redefined to mean what they really represent to all of you.

Here are my feelings to get things started.

Patriots are not far right wing zealots that use our constitution as a backdrop and an excuse to discriminate against other Americans or terrorize our citizens to further a political or personal agenda.

Patriots are not people that use our 2nd amendment to threaten and intimidate everyday people so they can strut around with their ego boosters strapped on showing their obvious personal insecurities and mental deficiencies.

In my personal estimation heroes are people that do more than their job they go far beyond what is required of them and often place their own safety and even their lives in jeopardy for someone else.

A hero to me, is the guy/gal that braves enemy fire to bring his/her teammates to safety or falls on a grenade to save his/her buddies. A hero is an ordinary guy/gal that will risk his or her own life to save another. That will run in front of a speeding car to pluck a child from certain disaster with total disregard for their own safety.

A hero is not the person that just shows up for work every day and does the job they were hired to do be it military, civilian public servant of just everyday person.

I would be very interested is what other Viner’s have to say on this subject.