WiKiLeaks should we buy it or not?

I think we need to step back and take a very close and careful look at this WiKiLeaks thing.

First, let’s not assume that hacked documents from WiKiLeaks are in fact untouched and unaltered.

Second, let’s ask what is the motivation of those that have released these documents that are BTW not authenticated in any way, let alone for accuracy?

And third, we know according to our own intelligence gathering organizations that Russia is definitely behind these hacks. Why would Russia want to hack old democratic emails? Obviously so they can somehow find or create something out of them that can affect the outcome of the upcoming election.

Russia has a long history of doing just this. They did it during the elections in Estonia and several other Baltic Nations Including Ukraine. Their typical model is to start releasing legitimate unaltered documents in order to get the public to start trusting the leaks as accurate then as the elections draws to an end they start releasing altered documents that have just enough accurate information in them as to make them sound legitimate. But with the end goal of discrediting or sowing the seed of doubt about a particular candidate.

They have done this successfully and repeatedly for years. Their intelligence organization is very good at this and now they are employing cyber hacks to first gather what they want, then to disseminate that information little by little until they feel the public is buying it then they slip in the disinformation at the appropriate time to deal the fatal blow so to speak.

This is not conjecture it has been repeatedly documented by our intelligence agencies and more recently by good investigative reporters with good sources inside the agencies.

This is from a Washington Post article dated October 11, 2016;

Kurt Eichenwald is a reporter and writer who has been dogged in looking at Donald Trump over the course of the campaign. It was Eichenwald who reported that Trump had apparently violated the Cuban embargo in the 1990s and who has written about a number of his investigations into Trump's business ties.

The link in the tweet above goes to another article at Newsweek that outlines how Trump gave a rally crowd in Pennsylvania on Monday night incorrect information that Eichenwald traced back to Russian intelligence.

But that's shortening up the timeline in the misleading way that Eichenwald does in his tweet. In reality, the only proved issue is that Trump will happily pick any news off the Internet and broadcast it to the world, accurate or not.

The timeline of what happened is easy to reconstruct. On Monday morning, WikiLeaks released a new batch of emails that appear to have been hacked from the account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman. These hacks have been tied to the Russian government by the United States intelligence community.

One of the emails ended up at a website called Sputnik News. Sputnik, as we have noted before, wasfounded by and is still funded by the Russian government, with the apparent goal of bolstering its worldview internationally. That said, Sputnik has a reasonably large audience: A million people like it on Facebook, and nearly 200,000 follow it on Twitter. Sputnik writes and publishes articles about things in the news, often with a Russia-friendly slant.

At about 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday, Sputnik ran its article on an email from the Podesta dump that appears to have come from longtime Clinton ally Sidney Blumenthal. (The timing can be determined by the timestamp on the article, which is seven hours ahead of Eastern time in the United States.)

“The attack was almost certainly preventable,” Sputnik reports Blumenthal writing to Podesta about the terrorist attacks in Benghazi in 2012. “Clinton was in charge of the State Department, and it failed to protect U.S. personnel at an American consulate in Libya.”

But Sputnik either misread or misrepresented the contents of the email. The original makes clear that Blumenthal was passing along a news article — from Newsweek, by Eichenwald — and not sharing his own thoughts. (In fact, the original email suggests that Blumenthal was passing along the article because it mentions himself, if for no other reason.) This isn't a “falsification” of the email, as Eichenwald puts it, since the email is there in the batch. In the most charitable interpretation, it's a sloppy misreading of it.

Perhaps realizing that, Sputnik pulled the article at some point.

At about 6 p.m. Eastern, Trump was scheduled to take the stage at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. During his speech, he pulled a piece of paper out of his pocket and said, “This just came out a little while ago.” The “this” appears to have been the alleged confession by Blumenthal that was misreported by Sputnik. The crowd, as Eichenwald notes, began to boo Hillary Clinton.

How could Trump have gotten that? He could have gotten a secret message from a KGB agent posing as a hot dog vendor in the rally arena, the two surreptitiously meeting after Trump gave the appropriate hand signal. Or maybe one of his allies, who follows Sputnik, saw the article and was like, “Hey, Donald, check this out.”

Update: Or another option. BuzzFeed News' Jon Passatino notes on Twitter that the Sputnik article may not even have been the source of Trump's comments. It may have been a tweet from earlier in the day which included the precise language Trump read.

My point is this. We cannot trust the content of these leaks to be unedited or altered in order to reflect the purpose of those that have leaked them.