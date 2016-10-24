Grumpy Jim's Cabbage soup recipe

This is stock photo not my soup

Grumpy Jim’s Cabbage soup

Since we are vegetarian’s in my household this is a meat free recipe, but it will work just a well with whatever meat you want to add.

1: large head of cabbage red or green I prefer green cleaned and quartered through the core. With core removed. The sliced into ½” strips.

¼ cup EVO and or Butter whatever you prefer.

1: large yellow onion coarsely chopped.

2: cloves of garlic chopped

1: stalk of celery sliced about ¼” thick

1 or 2: large carrots sliced ¼” thick

1 8oz can of chickpeas drained and rinsed

1: medium rutabaga peeled and diced into ¼” to 1/2 “ pieces

1/8 tsp Cayenne pepper or to taste.

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground ginger

1: tbs white truffle oil

2 or 3 fresh tomatoes parboiled to remove the skins and diced or 1: 8oz can diced tomatoes

1: tsp Lawry’s seasoning salt

1: tbs of Mrs. Dash original

2: quarts low sodium vegetable broth

1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper or to taste

Sautee onion and garlic in the EVO in a large stock pot until the onion is translucent.

Add broth, cabbage and vegetables bring to a boil add water if needed to cover the ingredients. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer while adding seasonings and the white truffle oil. The white truffle oil tends to buffer the acidity of the tomatoes and give the soup a smooth buttery mouth when eaten.

Simmer for at least thirty minutes or until the courser parts of the cabbage and carrots are tender. Serve with a fresh Baggett for sopping up the extra liquid. And a nice glass of white wine.

This is a hearty and healthy cold weather soup that rarely leaves me with left overs.

Always remember recipes are just guides, I always add or subtract ingredients to try to make it better. But this one has worked for years so I have changed it very little over time.

Next up my Butternut Squash soup recipe.