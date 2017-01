According to the Wall Street Journal, as President Obama gave Trump a survey course in what leading the country entails, “Mr. Trump seemed surprised by the scope [of the job], said people familiar with the meeting.”

Crucial gaps in Trump’s information about the task include the most basic personnel requirements. “Trump aides were described... as unaware that the entire presidential staff working in the West Wing had to be replaced at the end of Mr. Obama’s term,” WSJ writes.