For those that refuse to acknowledge the science

The deniers premise is all based on a very simplistic view of nature and the codependent symbiotic nature of our ecosystems all over this planet. The entire global warming argument from a scientific point of view takes all this into consideration. When the overall planetary temperature rises by just 2 degrees it starts a series of events in motion that we may not be able to stop or reverse. It’s called cascade event ecology.

An ecological cascade effect is a series of secondary extinctions that is triggered by the primary extinction of a key species in an ecosystem. Secondary extinctions are likely to occur when the threatened species are: dependent on a few specific food sources, mutualistic (dependent on the key species in some way), or forced to coexist with an invasive species that is introduced to the ecosystem. Species introductions to a foreign ecosystem can often devastate entire communities, and even entire ecosystems. These exotic species monopolize the ecosystem’s resources, and since they have no natural predators to decrease their growth, they are able to increase indefinitely. Olsen et al.[1] showed that exotic species have caused lake and estuary ecosystems to go through cascade effects due to loss of algae, crayfish, mollusks, fish, amphibians, and birds. However, the principal cause of cascade effects is the loss of top predators as the key species. As a result of this loss, a dramatic increase (ecological release) of prey species occurs. The prey is then able to overexploit its own food resources, until the population numbers decrease in abundance, which can lead to extinction. When the prey’s food resources disappear, they starve and may go extinct as well. If the prey species is herbivorous, then their initial release and exploitation of the plants may result in a loss of plant biodiversity in the area.[2] If other organisms in the ecosystem also depend upon these plants as food resources, then these species may go extinct as well. An example of the cascade effect caused by the loss of a top predator is apparent in tropical forests. When hunters cause local extinctions of top predators, the predators’ prey's population numbers increase, causing an overexploitation of a food resource and a cascade effect of species loss.[3] Recent studies have been performed on approaches to mitigate extinction cascades in food-web networks.[4] One example of the cascade effect caused by the loss of a top predator has to do with sea otters (Enhydra lutris). Starting before the 17th century and not phased out until 1911 when an international treaty was signed to prevent their further exploitation, sea otters were hunted aggressively for their pelts, which caused a cascade effect through the kelp forest ecosystems along the Pacific Coast of North America.[5] One of the sea otters’ primary food sources is the sea urchin (Class: Echinoidea). When hunters caused sea otter populations to decline, an ecological release of sea urchin populations occurred. The sea urchins then overexploited their main food source, kelp, creating urchin barrens where no life exists. No longer having food to eat, the sea urchins populations became locally extinct as well. Also, since kelp forest ecosystems are homes to many other species, the loss of the kelp ultimately caused their extinction as well.[6] In conclusion, the loss of sea otters in local areas along the Pacific coast seems to have caused a cascade effect of secondary extinctions, continuing into the present day.

One of the other more recently recognized effects is the increased acidification of our oceans caused by increased average water temperature’s. This is causing the bleaching effects in the Great Barrier Reef system which is critically important to a huge diversity of organisms from corral and right up the food chain.

Our trashing of our oceans has already cause the destruction of several species and altered the oceanic food chain to the extent that we now must be careful how much food we eat from large fish because of the mercury levels in their tissues. Because the large fish eat the small fish which have high levels and those levels are cumulative.

It’s a very complex issue and none of the simplistic descriptions by the right can adequately explain it. It takes scientists that are specialists in these fields to explain it and attribute the source causes.

So, to suggest that the damage being done to our planet’s air water and land is not man made is just very short sighted and intentionally disregarding known science, which we all know includes cause and effect.

By adding CO2 to our atmosphere in an un-natural and accelerated way, (cause and effect) we have created a change in the composition of the worlds atmosphere both in density and its ability to reflect the sun’s heat. Thus, an overall warming, NOT LOCALIZED in the senate well in DC where that idiot Oklahoma senator Inhofe brought a snowball to explain GLOBAL WARMING.

“You can believe NASA and you can believe what their satellites measure on the planet, or you can believe the Senator with the snowball. The United States Navy takes this very seriously, to the point where Admiral Locklear, who is the head of the Pacific Command, has said that climate change is the biggest threat that we face in the Pacific…you can either believe the United States Navy or you can believe the Senator with the snowball…every major American scientific society has put itself on record, many of them a decade ago, that climate change is deadly real. They measure it, they see it, they know why it happens. The predictions correlate with what we see as they increasingly come true. And the fundamental principles, that it is derived from carbon pollution, which comes from burning fossil fuels, are beyond legitimate dispute…so you can believe every single major American scientific society, or you can believe the Senator with the snowball.” https://www.scientificamerican.com/podcast/episode/climate-skeptic-senator-burned-after-snowball-stunt/

It’s called global warming because it involves the entire globe. 2 degrees of average global warming translates in to changing the temperature of the ocean and since the ocean is our weather maker it causes changes in our traditional weather patterns. Resulting in more droughts in some areas and more rainfall in others that are not accustomed to these annual climactic variance’s. Variance’s, that in many cases are drastic buy historical comparison.

Anyone with any understanding of basic ecosystems and how they interact should find this very easy to understand.

But those that have another agenda will never understand or acknowledge the science behind all of this because it does not fit their narrative or their motives. Which in many cases is an attitude that we should exploit all our finite resources until they are all gone with no thought to a future beyond them or even their grandchildren.

We are the custodians of this planet and it’s our choice to try to keep it a safe and healthy place for humanity for now and the future, or race headlong to exhaust all our resources regardless of the damage that may cause and just live for the moment and to hell with the future.

It appears now that we are headed for the ideology of exploit it as fast as we can so some can accumulate as much as possible as fast as they can and whatever happens just happens and the future be damned.

Now, we are all free to form opinions and express them, but we are not free to create our own facts without substantive support. If that’s the case, then they are not facts but opinions. And we cannot base political policy decisions that affect millions the world over to be based on opinions, they must be based on substantiated facts. In this case, scientifically proven facts.

The data is irrefutable and repeatable by other LEGITIMATE scientists that do not have an alternative agenda. That this planet is warming overall and it is the result of increased use of fossil fuels that emit large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere that becomes trapped and reduces the ability of our atmosphere to reflect the suns heat.

You want to argue with 97% of the world’s climate scientists, then fee free, but also be prepared if your argument wins to explain to your offspring and theirs how and why you allowed our planet to come to them in this condition.