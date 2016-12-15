Why some Americans vote against their own...

The question was straightforward: “Why would people vote for a presidential candidate who campaigned on taking away their health insurance?” Vox’s reports on this are well worth your time, but there was one exchange that stood out for me between Kliff and a local woman named Debbie Mills, a 53-year-old woman whose husband has a serious medical condition. Mills, who cast her ballot for Trump, explained that “it’s been great to have health insurance, because I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to not have it.”

KLIFF: Do you think if [the ACA] does go away, you’ll regret your vote in any way? Thinking, “I voted for this person who took away my health insurance.” Or … it’s like, that’s one of so many things, like you said, jobs, the economy?MILLS: I don’t know. I guess I thought that, you know, he would not do this. That they would not do this, would not take the insurance away. Knowing that it’s affecting so many people’s lives. I mean, what are you to do then if you cannot … purchase, cannot pay for the insurance? You know, what are we to do?